ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM officials say power has been restored to the thousands of customers affected by an outage Tuesday.

More than 3,700 customers were affected by the outage.

PNM says the outage was caused by lightning.

Power has been restored to all Albuquerque customers. The cause was lightning. Thank you to our customers for their patience. — PNM (@PNMtalk) June 27, 2017