‘Tacos for Justice’ event to benefit business targeted by vandals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to support a local business that’s been targeted over and over again by vandals.

Taqueria Mexico on Lomas near Edith has been vandalized on six different occasions this year.

Surveillance video shows one of the incidents back in January. The most recent act of vandalism last Wednesday caused more than $1,500 worth of damages.

Tuesday, the local non-profit organization “El Centro” is encouraging people to satisfy their hunger with their “Tacos for Justice” event and grab food at the restaurant.

“The community’s coming to support us and we feel great now,” restaurant owner Francisco Hernandez said.

The goal is to bring business to the restaurant that will help raise funds for repairs.

The restaurant closes at 7 p.m.