State Supreme Court ordered to reconsider ruling on textbooks for private schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state may have to start paying for textbooks and instructional materials in private schools again, specifically religious schools.

The state spent about $1 million a year until 2015 when two residents sued over the practice.

The state Supreme Court ruled the constitution explicitly prohibits the use of public funds for the benefit of private schools.

However, the U.S Supreme Court has ordered the New Mexico Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, citing is recent ruling on a similar case in another state.

They ruled excluding churches from state programs for which other charitable groups are eligible is a violation of religious freedom.

