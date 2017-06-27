Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument HQ is vandalized

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (AP) — National Park Service officials say several juveniles vandalized the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument headquarters in Mountainair.

They say the youths damaged the statue of Saint Francis de Assisi, threw vegetation into the fountain along with cigarette butts and trash, pulled lights and branches off trees and broke pieces from artwork that adorns a sitting area.

Authorities say the vandalism cost the park and taxpayers about $2,000.

Federal Protective Services, an agency with Homeland Security, provided agents to work with Park law enforcement to gather evidence and locate the individuals responsible for the damage.

In lieu of the park filing criminal charges or receiving financial restitution, the youths have agreed to provide the park with 136 hours of labor.

Their first chore is to clean up the area they vandalized.