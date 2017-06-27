Police: Hobbs woman strangled by husband, who killed himself

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a woman found dead in her Hobbs home four months ago was strangled by her husband, who later killed himself.

Hobbs police on Monday announced the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque had released the lab results and autopsy report for 48-year-old Amanda McGraw.

The cause of death was determined to be homicide by strangulation. She was found dead by family members on Feb. 5.

Police say 54-year-old John McGraw was considered a person of interest from the early stages of the investigation into his wife’s death.

His body was found later that night in a field near his vehicle off New Mexico State Highway 18 near Eunice.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has determined John McGraw’s cause of death to be suicide by gunshot.