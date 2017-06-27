New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is expected next week to announce record-breaking tourism numbers for the southwestern state.

The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state’s latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

Last year, Martinez said around 700,000 more trips were taken in New Mexico in 2015. Martinez said half a million more people visited New Mexico in 2014 than in 2013 and credited the state’s New Mexico True campaign.

That campaign features the state’s famous outdoor locations and New Mexico celebrities.

New Mexico True advertisements have been spotted in airports around the country. Martinez is scheduled this month to visit Ruidoso, Roswell and White Sands National Monument as part of her tour to announce tourism numbers.

