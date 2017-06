ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Attorney General announced his endorsement of Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham for governor on Tuesday.

The endorsement is the first made by a sitting statewide elected-official in New Mexico’s 2018 gubernatorial race.

Lujan Grisham is one of several Democrats who are running.

So far, no Republicans have entered the race.