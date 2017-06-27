Neighbors: Vacant Albuquerque home attracting homeless and drug dealers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is fed up. They say two vacant homes are attracting trouble and they’re worried about their safety.

Ray Irwin is one of many residents in the Albuquerque neighborhood near San Mateo and Central relieved to see police outside a vacant home behind his property.

“It’s a health issue, it’s a safety issue for the community and we have contacted everyone we need to contact within the city,” said Irwin.

People claim the homeless have been living in the home along Valencia for about five years, but say the problem is getting worse.

“They’re sleeping in it, they’re drinking in it, we’ve found drug paraphernalia in the backyard and in the house,” said Irwin.

The city says it received at least seven complaints about the house and another on Alvarado through 311 since last year.

Residents say they often come when the sun goes down and leave before sunrise to avoid getting caught.

