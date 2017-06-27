Mini robots get to work in the KRQE studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local science museum activates mini robots to demonstrate new technology.

Whether for the seasoned engineer or a child, Ozobot Bit can be as fun or challenging as anyone makes it. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History presents the easy-to-program Ozobot Bit, which is controlled by simply drawing lines and color segments.

NMNSH is also currently hosting the “Science is Everywhere” Summer camps for children. These themed, week-long camps take place through August 11, and are designed to be both highly educational and fun for all.

