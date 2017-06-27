Martin Heninrich to lead news conference on Senate Health Care bill, opioid crisis



WASHINGTON (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich will host a press conference Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol

The press conference is set to discuss the harmful impact the recently released Senate health care bill could have.

Other U.S. Senators will also join the conference to discuss how the Senate Republican health care bill could possibly undermine the fight to combat the opioid crisis.

Additional speakers include Michael Botticelli the Director of Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine at Boston Medical Center and Dr. John Aldis and Shelby who were recently featured in the New Yorker about the opioid epidemic.

View the Livestream here»