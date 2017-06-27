Moisture will continue to be pushed out of the state over the next few days. The results will be mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid to high 90s in the Albuquerque area. Triple digit heat will return to eastern New Mexico through the end of the work week. More moisture should flow into the state over the holiday weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
