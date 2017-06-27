Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A few spot showers over the I-25 corridor this morning will continue to fade through sunrise. Dry air pushing in from the west will give us a far quieter day compared to Monday… but a handful of spotty to scattered storms may still fire over the higher terrain and eastern NM. Despite the downtrend in coverage, we’ll keep an eye on a few of today’s storms packing in hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temperatures will be warm statewide with highs topping out in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Breezy conditions can be expected late day with southwest winds reaching 10-20mph.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will jump into the upper 90s across the Rio Grande Valley. Expect mostly sunny conditions with no significant storm chances as drier air continues to push in from the west.

THURSDAY: Dry conditions and hot temperatures will continue through Thursday with no significant rain chances in our midweek forecast.