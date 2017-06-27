June 27th Morning Rush: Supreme Court reinstates parts of Trump’s travel ban

1. The U.S. government is gearing up to deny visas to people from six mostly-Muslim countries following Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reinstated part of President Trump’s travel ban. People from Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia are affected. People from those countries who have ties to family, educational institutions and U.S. companies will not be denied access. The high court will hear the merits of the Presidents immigration reform policy when it reconvenes in October. The U.S. could implement the ban for the next day or so.

Full Story: Ruling in travel ban leaves myriad questions unanswered

2. All officers involved in a deadly State Police shooting are on standard leave Tuesday morning. State Police say officers were called Sunday night after a man threatened suicide in Pecos. Officers say the suspect was 36-year-old Rip Huntington. When officers caught up with him along I-25 near Rowe he started shooting at them as they tried to pull him over. After two hours of negotiations, an officer shot and killed him.

Full Story: State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Pecos

3. A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A few spot showers over the I-25 corridor this morning will continue to fade through sunrise.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Mayor Richard Berry’s term ends in December and his ambitious schedule is getting a lot of attention. The mayor has a slew of high-profile projects he wants to be done before he leaves office including the west-side $18 million baseball complex, the $40 million “One Central” and a Civic Plaza revamp. Mayor Berry says he’s not doing these things to leave a legacy, he’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do.

Full Story: Mayor plans multiple projects to be completed before end of term

5. A 103-year-old Albuquerque veteran is asking for your help finding his stolen truck that was taken from his home near I-40 and Coors. The truck is a white 2000 Dodge 1500 single cab pickup with a veteran’s license plate and Army stickers on the back. The truck was used to get him to doctor’s appointments.

Full Story: Family believes 103-year-old Albuquerque man targeted by car thieves

The Morning’s Top Stories