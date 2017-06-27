Jordan Byrd commits to San Diego State for football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fastest kid in the state of New Mexico will call San Diego State his football home.

Manzano High star Jordan Byrd chose Rocky Long and the Aztecs Tuesday.

“It was just home for me, ” Byrd said. “When I went out there, just talked to the coaches, fell in love with the coaches, players I talked to. I think it was the fit for me.”

Byrd averaged 7 yards per carry as a junior last season, playing quarterback and other positions. He accounted for 14 touchdowns.

Byrd had offers from TCU, Utah, Utah State, Arizona and New Mexico.