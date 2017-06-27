John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The drying trend takes hold across western New Mexico today. Any showers and storms will be found along and east of the central mountain chain. Northeastern New Mexico is at a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.

The drier air pushes into the east for Wednesday, leading to dry conditions statewide through the end of the week. The dry air will also allow temperatures to heat up for the end of the week. A back door cold front will edge into the northeast on Saturday, resulting in a few more showers and storms.