ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans could soon pay more for their health insurance.

All four insurance providers on New Mexico’s Health Exchange announced they want to increase the cost of insurance next year.

The lowest increase is a 21 percent hike, the highest is 85 percent.

About 55,000 New Mexico residents would be impacted.

The providers say the increase is because of uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act.