Joe Wilson from Animal Humane, joined New Mexico Living to talk about summer pet safety and introduce us to Jazz Man.

Our pets are not like us, they can’t tell us when they feel hot, but you can watch for signs of heat exhaustion and stroke. The best way to help our pets stay summer safe is to leave them indoors.

Jazz Man is a five-year-old pit mix, a sweet heat who is full of energy.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living