Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighter

NARA VISTA, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a volunteer firefighter who died from injuries suffered while battling a brush fire in eastern New Mexico.

The executive order issued Monday said the community of Nara Vista could have been put in jeopardy had John Cammack and his fellow firefighters not stopped the blaze late last week.

The 74-year-old Cammack was a career veterinarian and served as a volunteer firefighter for nearly 30 years.

Nara Visa Fire Chief Gary Girard tells The Eastern New Mexico News that Cammack was severely burned after falling from a fire engine after the winds shifted and the flames changed direction.

It took three local fire departments more than 10 hours to corral the flames.