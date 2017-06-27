For Your Information: Distracted Driving

Ron Bell from Ron Bell Injury Lawyers, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the dangers of distracted driving.

Vacation and holiday travelers are on the roads and there tends to be an increase in car accidents from May to August. Also, new drivers and those who may not be familiar with the Albuquerque roadways are traveling. The message is be alert, don’t drive distracted and keep both hands on the wheel.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Ron Bell Injury Lawyers