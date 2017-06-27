For The Family: ABQ BioPark Membership

Greg Swyden, Membership Director with the ABQ BioPark Membership, joined New Mexico Living to explain the benefits of becoming a member of the BioPark.

As a member, you will receive unlimited admission to all three parks, the Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden. You also get half price Zoo Music and Summer Nights tickets, discounted tickets to other zoos and aquariums around the U.S., and discounts from the Run for the Zoo, gift shops and educational classes.

For more information, visit their website.

