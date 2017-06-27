Bernalillo County program helps tackle child abuse and neglect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new behavioral health program is helping tackle childhood abuse and neglect in Bernalillo County.

The program is called ACE. It’s designed to fill some of the gaps in the local health system.

They’re doing it by focusing on prevention, intervention and treatment.

County officials say last year in New Mexico there were more than 8,500 reported cases of abuse or neglect.

Officials hope, through the program, they can change a pattern seen in children who go through it.

“What’s even more heartbreaking about these statistics is that children who have suffered through the trauma or abuse are more likely to be arrested,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson.

To help out, nearly $6 million was presented to fund ACE’s six campuses for the next two years.