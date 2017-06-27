Art show to benefit homeless population gathers support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exceptional art show will feature paintings, sculpture, and more…with proceeds to benefit Albuquerque’s under-served homeless population.

A Light in the Night Community Outreach will present a special fundraiser, “Random Acts of Canvas” on Friday, June 30, to benefit the homeless community. The event, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Factory and is free of charge, features the work of 30 artists with a varied spectrum of styles.

The ‘A Light in the Night organization’ takes water, food, clothing, blankets, and more directly out to the homeless community in an effort to relieve some of the suffering that comes with living on the streets, especially during extreme weather.

For more information on the event or the organization, visit the Light in the Night website.