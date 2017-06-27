Albuquerque sees water usage increase during recent heat wave

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the metro used a lot more water during this month’s heat wave.

It’s the first time in 14 years that Albuquerque had triple digit heat four days in a row, reaching up to 103 degrees.

During the last three weeks, the Water Utility Authority says people used 20 million more gallons of water than they did during the same period last year.

Compared to 2015, Albuquerque used 170 million gallons more.

The Utility Authority says the good news is that over the years water usage has drastically decreased overall.

On average, the community uses 30 billion gallons of water a year.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s