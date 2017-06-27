Albuquerque sees water usage increase during recent heat wave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the metro used a lot more water during this month’s heat wave.

It’s the first time in 14 years that Albuquerque had triple digit heat four days in a row, reaching up to 103 degrees.

During the last three weeks, the Water Utility Authority says people used 20 million more gallons of water than they did during the same period last year.

Compared to 2015, Albuquerque used 170 million gallons more.

The Utility Authority says the good news is that over the years water usage has drastically decreased overall.

On average, the community uses 30 billion gallons of water a year.