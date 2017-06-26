Video: Albuquerque Police arrest stripper accused of kicking officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New police video shows the moments that led up to a stripper’s arrest.

The Albuquerque Police Department was called to the downtown strip club “Knockouts” over the weekend after employees said a co-worker was getting violent with other dancers.

They said Amber Turner threatened them and refused to leave. They also said she broke the windshield of her manager’s car by walking on it.

When police went to cuff her, they say she kicked and spit on the officers.

She is charged with battery on a peace officers, and criminal damage to property.