Video: Albuquerque Police arrest stripper accused of kicking officers

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New police video shows the moments that led up to a stripper’s arrest.

The Albuquerque Police Department was called to the downtown strip club “Knockouts” over the weekend after employees said a co-worker was getting violent with other dancers.

They said Amber Turner threatened them and refused to leave. They also said she broke the windshield of her manager’s car by walking on it.

When police went to cuff her, they say she kicked and spit on the officers.

She is charged with battery on a peace officers, and criminal damage to property.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s