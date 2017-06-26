Two more plague cases reported in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting two confirmed cases of the plague in Santa Fe County.

Officials say both recent cases were in women, one was 52-years-old and the other 62-years-old.

This makes it a total of three cases reported in the area in 2017.

The Department of Health says all three required hospitalization but there have been no deaths related to the plague so far this year.

People can get the plague through bites from infected fleas or contact with infected rodents and other wildlife.

