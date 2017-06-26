State hopes fence will curb illegal dumping in Sandoval County

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Since people can’t behave themselves and keep dumping their trash on state land, the state is going to start fencing people out.

That’s what’s about to happen on the outskirts of Rio Rancho. The site along Rainbow Boulevard is completely covered with trash and empty shotgun shells.

Michael Fawcett just moved to northern Rio Rancho from Wisconsin and explores the land every week.

He’s noticed the trash piling up.

“I love it out here and I think people should take more responsibility cleaning it up,” Fawcett said.

While the view is stunning, the bottom of the canyon is littered with cars, trucks, furniture and even children’s play toys.

“This is a big spot where a lot of cars go, stolen cars go over the side of this cliff. So we’re trying to figure out a way to prevent it,” State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn said.

Dunn hopes to prevent more trash and dumping by building six miles of fencing over nearly 4,000 acres of state trust lands in this area with help from the Zia Pueblo community.

The six miles of fencing will cost about $65,000. The state and the Zia Pueblo will share the cost.