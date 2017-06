SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Forestry confirms a fire is burning south of Socorro in the Bosque del Apache area.

Forestry officials say the fire is burning between 200 and 300 acres.

New Mexico State Forestry says it has crews on scene.

No word yet on the cause.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.