Six jobs cut at Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools will have six fewer employees when class is back in session this fall as the district handles cuts.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, no layoffs were necessary after SFPS made $1.6 million in cuts.

Administrators say the cuts were far less painful than expected largely because of a decline in student enrollment.

Superintendent Veronica Garcia says all the job reductions were made through retirements and resignations.

The school board approved the cuts back in May.

