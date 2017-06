ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say caused chaos and crashes throughout the city is due in court Monday.

Last week Albuquerque Police says officers tried to arrest David Barber in the north valley on warrants, but he took off in an RV.

Police chased him through the heights and all the way to the westside with crashes along the way until he was caught near Coors and Irving.

Barber’s due in court for a preventative detention hearing on charges not related to the RV chase.