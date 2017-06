ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it is responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Eubank and Academy.

APD says this scene is now a full motors call out.

Southbound Eubank between Ventura and Academy is closed while police investigate.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates.