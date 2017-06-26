New Mexico Lobos basketball lands Vance Jackson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico got their prize recruit. UConn transfer Vance Jackson has decided to become a Lobo.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman at UConn last season. He also shot 40 percent from the three point line and was an ACC All Rookie Team selection.

Jackson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season and will have three years of eligibility with the Lobos.

During his visit to New Mexico earlier this month, Jackson told KRQE Sports, “I feel like the coaches, they trust in me, and we are on the same page. They see a vision and I am just looking for somewhere to play.”

Jackson had a visit at the Lobos Mountain West rival San Diego State. He also visited TCU, Washington and Rutgers.

During his visit to New Mexico he also talked about his style of play.

“I am a very versatile player,” said Jackson. “I can play any position. I can shoot the ball. I feel like I am a mismatch nightmare for a lot of defenders who guard me, and I just want to win.”

With Jackson locked up, the Lobos have three scholarships remaining.