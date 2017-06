ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sewer line break continues to cause problems in a busy Albuquerque intersection.

It collapsed at Central and Rio Grande on Friday.

Despite working all weekend, crews have not been able to fix it yet.

Officials say the collapse has problem to be more complex that originally thought.

The northbound Rio Grande remains closed at Central because of it.

There’s not a timeline for when it will be fixed.