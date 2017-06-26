Moisture across the state slowly be pushed out by dry air from the west. We’ll see a decreasing chance of showers across New Mexico over the next few days. As showers decrease temperatures will increase. We will end up in the mid 90s by Wednesday in the Albuquerque metro area. Yet another cold front will push more moisture in by the weekend.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round