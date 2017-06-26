Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Drier Days Ahead...

Moisture across the state slowly be pushed out by dry air from the west. We’ll see a decreasing chance of showers across New Mexico over the next few days. As showers decrease temperatures will increase. We will end up in the mid 90s by Wednesday in the Albuquerque metro area. Yet another cold front will push more moisture in by the weekend.

