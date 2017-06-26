Man accused of attacking APD officers added to most wanted list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After KRQE News 13 exposed how a violent criminal was mistakenly released, he is now on the most wanted list.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested John Sena a few weeks ago at the Church’s Chicken on San Mateo and Candelaria after a fight with his girlfriend.

Police say Sena kicked one officer and went for the other’s Taser, then tried to strangle the officer with his own lapel and radio cords.

When Sena faced Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler, she released him on his own recognizance thinking he would be held on a probation violation.

However, paperwork from Probation and Parole was faxed to the jail instead of emailed, and was discovered after Sena was already released.

The U.S. Marshals are actively looking for Sena.