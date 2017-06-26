Man accused in killing spree pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a killing spree pleaded not guilty Monday.

Yoan Santiesteban and Gloria Chavez are accused of killing three people in just 12 days.

Police say they killed Samir Al Abboudy during a robbery at the Day’s Inn on Menaul and then a woman near Wyoming and Zuni.

They say two days later the couple killed Michael Severinghaus near Montgomery and Tramway.

Police then caught the pair in Santa Rosa earlier this month.

Santiesteban is charged for all three murders,.

Monday in court a judge continued his no bond hold.