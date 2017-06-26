Man accused in killing spree pleads not guilty

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a killing spree pleaded not guilty Monday.

Yoan Santiesteban and Gloria Chavez are accused of killing three people in just 12 days.

Police say they killed Samir Al Abboudy during a robbery at the Day’s Inn on Menaul and then a woman near Wyoming and Zuni.

They say two days later the couple killed Michael Severinghaus near Montgomery and Tramway.

Police then caught the pair in Santa Rosa earlier this month.

Santiesteban is charged for all three murders,.

Monday in court a judge continued his no bond hold.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s