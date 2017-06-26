Lobo Golf Legend Dick McGuire dies at age 90

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico golf family has lost a giant. Former Lobo men’s golf coach Dick McGuire died last Friday after battling cancer. McGuire, also an Albuquerque High graduate, was a number one golfer for the Lobos as a player, later becoming head coach.

McGuire coached the Lobos from 1954 to 1977, leading his club to 38 team titles, 10 were conference titles. McGuire also led the Lobos to the NCAA Championships 15 times in a 23 year period. He started the women’s golf program at UNM in 1956. In 1980, McGuire was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America’s National Hall of Fame.

He was 90 years old. There will be a viewing for McGuire Friday June 30 at French Funerals and Cremation in Albuquerque from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. McGuire’s funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Bosque Farms.