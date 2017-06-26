Las Cruces police seek sexual assault suspects

By Published: Updated:
Las Cruces police department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A yard sale took a terrifying turn for a New Mexico woman. She says she was sexually assaulted by two men.

The 46-year-old victim says it happened Saturday morning at her home. She says two men, two women and a child were browsing.

The group left, but she says the men came back a few minutes later and knocked on her door saying they left phone. She says the men then forced her in another room, and one assaulted her while the other acted as a look out.

One man in his 50’s had salt and pepper hair, the other was in his 20’s.

They left in a maroon, older model Chevy pickup. Police are still looking for them.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s