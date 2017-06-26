Las Cruces police seek sexual assault suspects

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A yard sale took a terrifying turn for a New Mexico woman. She says she was sexually assaulted by two men.

The 46-year-old victim says it happened Saturday morning at her home. She says two men, two women and a child were browsing.

The group left, but she says the men came back a few minutes later and knocked on her door saying they left phone. She says the men then forced her in another room, and one assaulted her while the other acted as a look out.

One man in his 50’s had salt and pepper hair, the other was in his 20’s.

They left in a maroon, older model Chevy pickup. Police are still looking for them.