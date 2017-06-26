June 26th Morning Rush: I-25 reopened after fatal shooting near Pecos

1.A suspect in an officer-involved shooting is dead, he was shot by at least one New Mexico State Police Officer hours after they shut down I-25. Officers tell us it started late Sunday night as officers were responding to a 911 call about an armed, homicidal man in Pecos. While officers were on their way police say they came across what they believed to be the Rip Huntington’s car. State police say shots were fired and they set up a perimeter on I-25 in San Miguel County where they believed Huntington parked his car, and barricaded himself inside. This all came to an end in the Village of Rowe where Huntington was found dead.

2. The nonpartisan congressional budget office is expected to announce how it believes the new Senate Republican Health Care Bill will affect millions of Americans. It did the same thing with the House’s version that passed. At least five Republican Senators remain opposed to parts of the bill. With every Democrat expected to vote ‘no,’ Republicans can only afford to lose two votes to pass the bill.

3. Another round of showers and storms will develop across New Mexico this afternoon. Some storms could be on the severe side, but we’re not expecting near as many severe storms as we saw Sunday across the state.

4. Santa Fe Public Schools is considering getting rid of the D grade on report cards for middle and high schoolers. This would mean students had to achieve at least a 70 percent or a C. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the board members asked Superintendent Veronica García to hold a study session after a presentation on the success of eliminating the D grade in other school districts across the country

5. New Mexico is getting national attention for courteous drivers. A new survey by Kars4Kids ranks the Land of Enchantment as the second most courteous state for driving.

The Morning’s Top Stories