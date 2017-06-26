John’s Monday Morning Forecast

Another round of showers and storms will develop across New Mexico this afternoon. Some storms could be on the severe side, but we’re not expecting near as many severe storms as we saw Sunday across the state. In fact the trend will be for fewer and fewer storms each day through mid week as drier air works in from the west.

With that drier air, temperatures will heat up across the state, but we won’t see the oppressive heat we experienced last week. Afternoon highs will eventually reach the mid 90s in Albuquerque and low 100s across the south. More showers and storms will impact the east this weekend, helping pull temperatures back down to the 90s.