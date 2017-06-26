Iraqi refugee fights to stay in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque resident and Iraqi refugee is fighting to stay in the country.

Kadhim Al-Bumohammed, 64, came to the United States in 1991.

Since then he’s earned more than 15 medals serving as a contractor for all four branches of the United States military.

Now he’s been listed by ICE for deportation.

Monday hundreds stood with him outside the local immigration office asking for ICE not to deport him.

His daughter tearfully pleaded for her father to stay.

“He’s done nothing wrong he’s just taking care of his kids and done everything right,” daughter Courtney Al-Bumohammed said. “He’s sick and I don’t want him to go somewhere where he can risk his life. I’m not that old and I don’t want to be left here.”

His deportation hearing has been delayed at this time.

Also at the gathering, the ACLU of New Mexico announced they have joined a class action lawsuit to halt the deportation of more than 100 Iraqis across the country.