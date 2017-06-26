Influx of people expected during this weekend’s UFO fest

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There is one New Mexico town that brings in tourists for a very specific reason. It’s the supposed alien invasion of 1947.

As Roswell celebrates its UFO festival for the 70th year, the city is preparing for what’s expected to be its largest event ever.

Business owners on Main Street are also gearing up for this year’s event. Hotels are booked up, and everyone is getting ready for the influx of people expected to invade town this weekend.

Alien street lights, alien dolls and alien headbands are just a few of the alien things you’re going to see this weekend during UFO fest.

“I think we’re gonna have a big crowd this year,” said Jim Hill, employee at the International UFO Museum.

The city of 48,000 says it’s expecting more than 50,000 visitors during the 70th anniversary event, which would surpass its 50th celebration.

“We’ll be at capacity this weekend, somewhere close to 3,000 a day,” said Hill.

“Definitely some high expectations. I’ve seen some really cool advertisements and posters and they’re really trying to put more of an effort towards making the festival really big this year,” said Jessie Payne, employee at Alien Zone.

And of course with the visitors, comes the revenue. In fact, many businesses say they make most of it just this weekend alone.

“It’s pretty much our Christmas every year, we survive most of our year off of the UFO festival,” said Jeff Cooke employee at Alien Invasion.

Along with all the alien gear, there will be many sharing their hypotheses on what exactly happened on July 7, 1947.

“We all think that, that UFO came because of that nuclear test that we set off at Trinity Test Site,” Donna Mills-Gore-Ellis, Roswell visitor.

People of all ages are already pouring into the town to enjoy the alien vibes.

“It’s really cool, there’s a lot of things to do involving aliens,” said a Roswell visitor

“It’s nice that someone wants to believe in that, like, good for them,” said Rupert Gwillin, Roswell visitor.

Visitors will be coming from all over the world to invade Roswell as the festival kicks off on Thursday at noon.

Many hotels are already booked for the weekend and the city is asking local visitors to bring a camper and stay at Bottomless Lakes State Park to accommodate out-of-state visitors.

Monday, city officials were out sprucing up Main Street and making final plans for the event. Temperatures in Roswell will be in the high 90’s this weekend with events taking place both indoors and outdoors.