In The Kitchen: ICAN Cooking

Sarah Haynes, Program Coordinator and Ivette Aragon, Nutrition Educator, both from ICAN Cooking, joined New Mexico Living to give us a healthy alternative to soda by making fruit infused water.

It is best to use a juicy aromatic fruit and or herbs.

Water 1: Fresh or frozen blueberries fresh or frozen blackberries, 30-40 mint leaves, ice and 1 gallon of water.

Water 2: Fresh, canned or frozen pineapple chunks, 1 cup sliced fresh or frozen strawberries, ice and 1 gallon of water.

Water 3: 1/2 medium cucumber, 1/2 ripe mango, peeled and cut in chunks or half bag of frozen mango chunks, ice and 1 gallon of water.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living