In The Community: Family Fun At The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Rachel Moore, Curator of Exhibitions at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Museum, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the cool family fun that can be found at the museum.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center offers families a fun, interactive way to escape the summer heat. The museum has several different exhibits with immersive ways to learn about different aspects of Pueblo culture. Several temporary exhibits are only open this summer. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living