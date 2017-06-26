I-25 reopened near Pecos after officer-involved shooting

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Portions of I-25 north and southbound are now back open after being closed for most of the Sunday night after shots were fired at State Police officers while responding to a call.

An hour ago the scene moved from along I-25 at mile marker 307 to what is believed to be a home along the frontage road 2116 in the Village of Rowe just six miles south of Pecos.

State Police officers tell us it started late Sunday night as officers were responding to a 911 call.

While officers were on their way police say they came across what they believed to be the suspect’s car.

Police say that car then sped away from officers.

According to State Police, that’s when they say shots were fired from the suspect’s car.

KRQE News 13 was also told the driver was able to get away during the shootout and at one point the driver was parked near mile marker 307 on I-25, but that’s now moved towards the frontage road in Rowe.

Right now we do not know if anyone was hit in that shooting or how many shots were fired.

We also don’t know if any of the officers were able to return fire and it is also unclear what the original 911 call was.

KRQE News 13 is working on getting those details confirmed and will provide updates as they become available.