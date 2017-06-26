I-25 reopened near Pecos after fatal shooting

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) –State Police officers appear to be investigating the area along the railroad tracks at Lazy T Ranch Road and frontage road 2116. This is in the Village of Rowe about six miles south of Pecos.

Officers tell us this is in regards to the situation that occurred last night at mile marker 307.

State Police officers tell us it started Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. when they received a call about a man who was armed and homicidal near Griego’s Market in Pecos.

Police say they did not find the man when they arrived but heard gunshots being fired close by.

While officers were on their way police say they came across what they believed to be the suspect’s car, a red Ford Fusion.

Police say they tried stopping the suspect but the car took off on State Road 63.

Officers later found the car parked along the frontage road near mile marker 307 on I-25.

Police say as officers approached the area shots were fired from the suspect’s car.

The New Mexico State Police Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Team arrived to assist.

During that same time, a family member of the suspect arrived at the scene to speak with officers.

The family member informed officers that the suspect was 36-year-old Rip S. Huntington.

According to police around 1:15 a.m., at least one shot was fired by a New Mexico State Police Tactical Team member and we now know that Huntington sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

This story is developing and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.