Hot weather has lethal consequences for pets and children left in parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department joins Animal Humane NM to warn the city of the deadly consequences hot temperatures in parked cars for children and animals.

If the outside temperature is 80 degrees, it will reach over 100 in a parked car…even with the windows down. This according to ABQ Police Department (APD). APD warns people that leaving a pet or a child in a parked car can quickly turn lethal, and is punishable by law. Additionally, passer-bys who witness a child or animal in distress have legal authority to break the window to release the victim.

For more information on the dangers of leaving anyone in parked cars, visit the ABQ APD website.