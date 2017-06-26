Helping Hands: 32nd Annual Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament

Diana Trujeque from the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and George Trujeque from the tournament, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 32nd Annual Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament.

In its 32nd year, the Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament benefits the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. The tournament and gala starts July 13 and continues to the 14. The Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament is now accepting teams and individual players.

Fro more information, visit their website.

