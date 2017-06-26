For The Family: Pool Safety And Emergency Response

Kathryn Gutierrez, Aquatics Manager with City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreations Department, joined New Mexico Living to talk about pool safety and emergency response.

Two of the best ways to keep your kids safe while swimming this summer is to have an adult present at all times and have them wear a life jacket. The City also offers swimming classes for all ages and abilities from small children to teens, and beginners to experienced swimmers.

For more information, visit their website.

