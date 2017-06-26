Family believes 103-year-old Albuquerque man targeted by car thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This is one of those “Who would do such a thing?” crimes.

A 103-year-old Albuquerque man has been victimized by a thief, and the elderly man’s family thinks the thief targeted him because of his age.

He is a World War Two veteran, grandfather and friend.

“I take care of him full-time. He raised me so I take care of him now,” Mario Baros said.

Baros is Feliciano Chavez’s grandson who lives with him and takes care of Chavez 24-7.

But Monday morning, Baros had to break some bad news to his grandfather, Feliciano Chavez, after his truck was stolen from his home near I-40 and Coors.

Baros said it caught Chavez by surprise.

“He doesn’t really know what’s going on, like how much people steal now-a-days, you know?” Baros said.

Chavez has experienced a lot in his 103 years of life, but his family said having a car stolen is a first for him.

“I am always looking out. The cop came and said there’s a lot. This neighborhood is getting stolen a lot,” Baros said.

The truck is a white 2000 Dodge 1500 single cab pickup. It has a veteran’s license plate and Army bumper stickers on the back.

While Chavez didn’t drive it any more, his family used it to take him to doctor’s appointments and on errands.

Family members said Chavez always made sure his truck was well-kept.

“He took care of that truck and that is all he is talking about now,” Baros said.

Baros said his grandfather is taking the news hard.

“I don’t feel any good,” Chavez said.

As for the thief who took the truck right out of his driveway, Chavez has a wish.

“Take them to jail,” he said.

Chavez has lived in his house since 1975 and said crime hasn’t been a problem in his neighborhood until recently.