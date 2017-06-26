Albuquerque family says woman stole dog from front yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family says a woman stole their puppy right out of their front yard.

“It was shocking. It was surprising because it was in less than five minutes. It was from one moment to another,” the puppy’s owner, Claudia Jimenez, said.

It happened at their home in the South Valley Sunday night.

Claudia Jimenez says she was outside with her pups and turned her attention away just long enough for a woman to grab her brown and white Shih Tzu, “Pirate.”

Jimenez suspects the woman is a neighbor. She’s asking for help finding out who the woman is and for tips that may lead to her dog.